HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to ensure safety of migrant families

July 29, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should ensure the safety of families of migrant workers settled in Kerala, said Maanav Migrant Welfare Foundation, an organisation working towards the welfare of migrants.

In a release issued here, the organisation said around 10% of the 30 lakh migrant workers in Kerala had their families settled here with them. Their safety is the responsibility of the government.

The organisation demanded action against all the accused in the incident in which a migrant girl was allegedly abused and killed. The absence of proper accommodation facilities for migrants and the reluctance of building owners to let their buildings to migrants posed a major problem to the community.

A resolution approved by the organisation demanded that the government promote housing projects for the migrant community. Chairman P.C. Basheer presided over the emergency executive meeting held to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Anwar Sadat, MLA, has written to the Chief Minister demanding a comprehensive probe into the alleged murder of the minor girl.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.