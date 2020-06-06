Call to ensure safe disposal of waste in quarantine flats

Waste management in apartments where individuals are undergoing home quarantine has come into sharp focus following the spike in those coming from abroad and other States.

Incidentally, there is no clarity among apartment associations on the protocol to be maintained even as the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) Clean City Movement has requested them to provide advance information on apartments with persons in home quarantine.

“This is key as we would be able to inform our staff in advance about the safety precautions to be taken while collecting waste from the doorstep. Non-disclsoure will expose not only our workers but also others to possible health threats,” said Shiju Joseph, project manager, Credai Clean City Movement (CCCM). The NGO takes care of the scientific collection and disposal of both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in nearly 430 apartment complexes in Ernakulam.

“We have advised our staff to collect waste from the doorstep of such apartments only after completing collection and disposal of waste from other apartments. They have to use proper masks and gloves while collecting waste and burn it using the in-house incinerator,” said Mr. Joseph.

Indian Medical Association State president Abraham Varghese recommended cutting down on waste generated by apartments and homes with people in quarantine. “Those in home quarantine should not waste food. They could preferably opt for reusable cloth masks as it would also help in reducing daily waste,” he said.

Dr. Varghese pointed out that those in home quarantine were duty-bound to adhere to government guidelines and not risk the lives of others by violating them. “We have come across instances where a few had violated quarantine norms by venturing out of homes before the completion of the mandatory period. Home quarantine may not yield the desired results if there is a spike in such cases,” he said.

V.K. Sankarankutty, president, All Kerala Apartment Owners’ Apex Association, said it was a matter of concern that there were incidents where apartment owners had failed to intimate the associations in advance on their decision to undergo home quarantine. “We are planning to approach the High Court seeking proper guidelines on home quarantine in apartments,” he added.