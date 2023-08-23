Call to drop unfeasible road projects from Kochi master plan

August 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Elected representatives who attended a meeting in connection with the drafting of the draft master plan for Kochi suggested dropping unfeasible road development projects proposed in the plan.

The meeting of MPs and MLAs was convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar ahead of publishing the draft plan. The complaints submitted by various stakeholders were presented at the meeting. It was decided to share details of road development projects with MPs and MLAs within 10 days. The Town Planning department has been entrusted with the task of handing over the information. Elected representatives will recommend amendments after studying the proposals.

Mr. Anilkumar said the proposed amendments would be presented at the meeting of various organisations and stakeholders before presenting the final draft for approval before the Kochi Corporation Council.