Blood stem cell donor campaign to be organised at Maharaja’s College on October 28

Anitha, a former student of the institution, has been diagnosed with Myelofibrosis, an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 22, 2022 19:25 IST

A voluntary blood stem cell donor registration campaign will be organised at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on October 28 to help a former student.

Anitha, former vice chairman of the college union, needs an HLA (Human Leucocyte Antigen) matched blood stem cell donor immediately. She has been diagnosed with Myelofibrosis, an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts the body’s normal production of blood cells, according to a release.

The only possible treatment is a blood stem cell transplant. Anitha, who did her postgraduation at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, now works as a child welfare officer at MAJ Hospital, Edappally.

She has no donor match in her family and existing registries across the world. The voluntary donor registration camp is being organised in association with DATRI blood stem cell donor registry to explore the possibilities of getting a donor match.

The Old Students Association and NSS unit of Maharaja’s College are joining hands with the initiative. People can sign up as blood stem cell donors at the camp to help Anitha and many others like her awaiting a match, the release said.

