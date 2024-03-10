Call to complete work on Kalvathy-Chungam bridge approach road

March 10, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Work on the approach road to the historic Kalvathy-Chungam bridge, linking Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, has not been completed yet. Residents and businesses in the area have appealed to authorities to complete the work at the earliest to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and resumption of trading activities, without the burden of constant traffic congestion and clouds of dust.

Work on the approach road to the bridge has been dragging for a long time now. The problem should be addressed immediately by the authorities concerned to help the trading centre in the neighbourhood, said Job V. Job, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on March 10 (Sunday). He said that with the work lingering on was causing immense hardships for the pedestrians as well.

The Chungam bridge is of great historic importance as it once formed boundary between the West Kochi towns of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. At one time, crossing the bridge involved paying a toll for the goods, hence the name Chungam, meaning tax. The old bridge was demolished to beautify West Kochi and to strengthen its traffic and road infrastructure.

Leader of the Congress in the Kochi Corporation council Antony Kureethara said the work on the bridge and approach road had been taken up around two years ago. However, the work was being dragged with no end in sight so far. He alleged that several other projects in West Kochi are facing a similar fate. The Indian Chamber pointed out that ongoing works have hard hit the businesses on the Bazaar Road.

Mr. Kureethara said that even the restoration work on the Fort Kochi beach is incomplete. Works like cleaning up the beach and constructing sea groynes have not been taken up seriously. Similar is the case, he said, of the Fort Kochi park, which has been shut for eight months. The works need to be sped up and completed to ensure smooth flow of tourists to the West Kochi area. The unfinished works were also hindering business activities on the streets of both Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, he added.

