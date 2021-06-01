Call to CMO gets her mobile phone, books

When her mother’s old mobile phone was irrevocably damaged on the first day of the new academic year, 8-year-old Ihsana of Companypady near Aluva worked out a solution on her own.

She somehow found the number of the Chief Minister’s Office and shared her problem with the officer who attended the call. Soon, a message was received at the Armed Reserve camp to verify the veracity of the call.

A team of police personnel led by J. Shajimon found it to be genuine as the Third Standard student was in danger of missing her online classes as her poor single mother could not afford a new mobile phone.

Shortly, a team of police personnel accompanied by the ward member landed at her home with a mobile phone. As it emerged that she does not have books either, they brought that as well, much to her delight.

Ihasana is now waiting to ring up and thank the Chief Minster for his help.