Call to boycott Cardinal Alencherry

Almaya Munnettam for celebration of Mass with priests facing congregation

A rights declaration meet of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese organised by the Almaya Munnettam on Sunday demanded that the celebration of Mass with priests facing the congregation be fully implemented in parishes under the archdiocese legally, and not through “dispensation”.

The meet also decided to constitute a liturgy action committee in parishes under the archdiocese and to stand with the Pope and the Catholic Church for the celebration of Mass with priests facing the congregation.

The faithful also took a pledge to oppose at any cost what the Munnettam termed as a ‘Chaldean conspiracy’ led by the Syro-Malabar Synod and Cardinal George Alencherry, to destroy the archdiocese, Binu John, general convener of Almaya Munnettam, said.

It was further decided to fully boycott Cardinal Alencherry and others, who the body said, were trying to destroy peace in the Church. Representatives of all parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese attended the meet.