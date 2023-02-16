Call to blend innovations with indigenous knowledge to help small-scale fishers

February 16, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Marine scientists and experts from across the globe called for blending technological innovations with indigenous traditional knowledge in respective regions to improve the livelihood of fishermen. They were participating in a panel discussion on future proofing of small-scale fisheries on the sidelines of the ongoing international symposium on innovations in fishing technology in Kochi on Thursday.

On the major challenges in small-scale fisheries, John Lansley, Fishery Industry Officer of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, said culturally appropriate technologies significant to respective regions needed to be developed to enhance the contribution of fishing to food security.

“Relevant innovations are crucial to meet a set of targets such as sustaining production in coastal waters, mitigating climate change, developing mariculture, reducing conflict among multiple users of coastal zones, tackling trade barriers, and developing value chain,” he said. In addition to scientific and technological innovations, effective utilisation of age-old indigenous traditional knowledge existing in different localities as much as possible is important to develop small-scale fisheries and improve the livelihood of traditional fishers, he added.

A press release citing P. Krishnan, Director of the Bay of Bengal Programme - Inter Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) said modernising the small-scale fisheries sector was necessary to deal with concerns such as low productivity, low price realisation, and labour issues. The modern small-scale fisheries sector will take decisions based on traditional knowledge and scientific evidence, helping maximise the value of the catch, he said.

Flagging concern over growing issues such as climate change impacts, overfishing, and scattered input and output market structure, the panel proposed ensuring financial covers such as credit and insurance for small-scale fishers. It also suggested innovations for craft and gear improvisation, hygienic fish handling, economic post-harvest, safety of fishers, and easy access to advanced communication and information technologies, the release said.

The meet also demanded that small fishing vessels be fitted with on-board freezing and sorting facilities, a long-pending issue, to boost post-harvest value creation. It is high time small fishing vessels were equipped in a way that helps them venture into the deep sea.

Daniel Stepputtis, scientist of Thunen Institute, Germany, said environmental impacts should be minimised for a sustainable and healthy existence of the sector.

Attended by around 250 participants from 30 countries, the symposium is being organised by BOBP-IGO, National Fisheries Development Board, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.