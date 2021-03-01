Call to address water woes, traffic issues in Thrikkakara

Residents submit memorandum to municipal authorities

The Thrikkakara Municipal Residents Associations Apex Council has highlighted the need for the newly-elected municipal authorities to address issues like shortage of drinking water and proper waste disposal.

Infrastructure to deal with the growing traffic woes in the municipal area as well as the need for creating more job opportunities were also highlighted in the memorandum submitted to the municipal authorities on Saturday.

The council of residents called for a stable and sustainable waste treatment system, uninterrupted supply of drinking water, and formation of a fund to meet emergencies for residents.

The municipality has turned into a centre for business and trade activities in the district. The need for a centralised bus terminal had been raised over several years, and the memorandum said the council should address the issue. Long-distance buses as well as buses serving the city should terminate services at Kakkanad, and a centralised facility is needed immediately, the memorandum said.

The association felt that most facilities in the municipality were established when it had a population of around 20,000. However, with its growing importance in the administration of the district, the growth of Kakkanad has been phenomenal. The population in the area has grown to about one lakh now, and the needs of the community must be taken into consideration, the memorandum added.

The residents also demanded the development of space for a weekly market in the municipal area for produce from the municipal area as well as a marketing system for daily essentials at affordable rates.