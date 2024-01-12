Call gets louder for four-lane road beneath metro’s Thripunithura extension

January 12, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

With Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) readying to conduct speed trial of trains on the metro’s S.N. Junction-Thripunithura viaduct within a week, the clamour for a four-lane road beneath the viaduct is gathering momentum.

The speed trial will be followed by inspection of the 1.20-km corridor by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) prior to the official granting the safety certificate and the subsequent commissioning of the stretch.

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) and many others have been demanding this and a dedicated 370-metre-long four-lane road from the Thripunithura terminal station up to Hill Palace Road. A visit to the upcoming phase-one terminal station of the metro and its premises showed how commuters from Hill Palace Road would either have to traverse through a not-so-wide road that passed through the adjacent Thripunithura railway station, or through a byroad that took off from near S.N. Junction and passed through residential areas, to reach the station.

While demanding a 22-metre-wide road beneath the metro viaduct and beyond up to Hill Palace Road, TRURA has been critical of the stand taken by the Thripunithura municipality, which demanded a 16-metre-wide road, in a memorandum that the civic agency submitted earlier this month at the Navakerala Sadas. “This demand has come at a time when a case demanding a 22-metre-wide road is pending before the Kerala High Court to enable proper road connectivity to the station-cum-commercial space spread over 1.30 lakh sq. ft. The road beneath the metro corridor has got uneven width and is notoriously narrow at many places. Moreover, the existing road would be insufficient when the proposed bus terminal comes up near the railway station. On its part, KMRL has been saying that it is up to the municipality to build the road. It must be remembered that rest of the 28-km metro corridor has four-lane road beneath it,” said TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad.

Meanwhile, municipal chairperson Rema Santosh said the civic body had demanded a 16-metre-wide road since it looked more feasible than a 22-metre-wide one, which would entail more land acquisition. “It could be widened by another six metres at a later stage. Beyond this, either KMRL or the PWD could take a call on building a 370-metre-long corridor to link the terminal station with Hill Palace Road, for which around 1.50 acres of land is needed,” she said.

As for the bus terminal, the municipality does not have the over ₹100 crore needed for the project and its road connectivity. The municipality had apprised the government of the need for proper road connectivity to the metro’s terminal station, she added.

KMRL sources said development of new roads did not come under its scope. Moreover, the case was pending before the court, and a decision was awaited, they added.