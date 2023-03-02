Call for united front against LPG price hike

March 02, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi (united front for resistance) has said only a united front, laying aside political differences, against the hike in cooking gas price will be effective against the State and Union governments that do not take into consideration the problems being faced by the people. A statement issued by the Samithi here on Thursday said the government was taking advantage of the unorganised nature of the protests. Former judge of the Kerala High Court P.K. Shamsudheen, Prof. K. Aravindakshan, Prof. M.P. Mathai, C.R. Neelakandan, Prof. Vincent Maliekal, Hashim Chennampally, and Francis Kalathungal were among those who spoke at a protest meeting here.