Call for uniform rate for Akshaya centre services

December 24, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The fees charged by all Akshaya centres for the services they offer should be uniform. The rates should also be displayed for all to see at the service centres. There had been allegations that Akshaya centres were imposing heavy charges on customers, said Hibi Eden, MP. He was speaking at a meeting to review the progress of Centrally-sponsored schemes in the district organised under the aegis of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee.

The MP said that Akshaya centres were completing Aadhaar enrolment works. Aadhaar enrolment and updation were available through 193 Akshaya centres in the district, he added.

It was pointed out during the meeting that those who had not linked their Aadhaar cards with their mobile phone numbers were unable to get their due benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Health Project. There is also a facility now for joining the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana through the Akshaya centres. The centres are also updating Aadhaar seeding, doing E-KYC renewal, and uploading land documentation.

Mr. Eden said when licences were issued to street vendors, the licences should specify the place and timing for vending operations. The street vendors are allowed to open vending stations with a view to provide a means of livelihood to people in their respective areas. The licences should not be misused, he added.

A total of 69,415 families have been provided 38,40,308 man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the district up to December 10.

