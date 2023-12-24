GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for uniform rate for Akshaya centre services

December 24, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The fees charged by all Akshaya centres for the services they offer should be uniform. The rates should also be displayed for all to see at the service centres. There had been allegations that Akshaya centres were imposing heavy charges on customers, said Hibi Eden, MP. He was speaking at a meeting to review the progress of Centrally-sponsored schemes in the district organised under the aegis of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee.

The MP said that Akshaya centres were completing Aadhaar enrolment works. Aadhaar enrolment and updation were available through 193 Akshaya centres in the district, he added.

It was pointed out during the meeting that those who had not linked their Aadhaar cards with their mobile phone numbers were unable to get their due benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Health Project. There is also a facility now for joining the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana through the Akshaya centres. The centres are also updating Aadhaar seeding, doing E-KYC renewal, and uploading land documentation.

Mr. Eden said when licences were issued to street vendors, the licences should specify the place and timing for vending operations. The street vendors are allowed to open vending stations with a view to provide a means of livelihood to people in their respective areas. The licences should not be misused, he added.

A total of 69,415 families have been provided 38,40,308 man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the district up to December 10.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.