Kochi

Call for systematic health screening

more-in

Since cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the country, systematic screening should become part of the routine health check-up. Participating in a programme held in the city as part of the multi-city campaign to Stop Cervical Cancer, experts said preventable cancer could be curbed through systematic health screening.

Though cervical cancer is manageable, lack of awareness and delay in diagnosis prevent survival of patients.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 8:01:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/call-for-systematic-health-screening/article30689711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY