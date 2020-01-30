Call for systematic health screening

Since cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the country, systematic screening should become part of the routine health check-up. Participating in a programme held in the city as part of the multi-city campaign to Stop Cervical Cancer, experts said preventable cancer could be curbed through systematic health screening.
Though cervical cancer is manageable, lack of awareness and delay in diagnosis prevent survival of patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.