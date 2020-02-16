Call for sustained struggle to protect democratic values

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated his call for continued fight to protect the democratic and secular values of the country. He said the youth had set an example in this, and that a united fight for the values of the Constitution must continue.

Mr. Vijayan recalled that Kerala had drawn the attention of the entire nation by putting up a united fight against the move to impose religious bias on granting citizenship. Though some did not like the united fight, the efforts must continue, he said.

The Chief Minister was inaugurating a session on ‘Challenges faced by Indian democracy’ here on Saturday. The session was held as part of the ongoing Krithi International Book Festival here.

The State government had made it clear that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in Kerala. The State will participate in Census operations, but it will not be part of the National Population Register preparation, he added.

Mr. Vijayan said the attack on students on the JNU campus in Delhi was one of the most frightening sights in the fight against the erosion of values of democracy in recent memory. He highlighted the way JNU students’ union leader Aishe Ghosh was attacked brutally with iron rods.

“The values that are being imposed on the country are those of the RSS. It is not that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing his agenda. It is the agenda of the RSS. RSS ideologues have identified the enemies of Indian society just as Hitler identified the enemies of Germany,” he observed.

The Chief Minister also released the book of screenplay, Shakuntala, written by Lalithambika Anthrajanam. T.J. Vinod, MLA, received the first copy. Cooperative Guide, a handbook on the cooperative sector, was also released on the occasion. A collection of photographs by B. Manoj based on C. Radhakrishnan’s Theekkadal Kadanja Thirumadhuram and the book Thenmanakkum Vaakkukal were also released. Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function.