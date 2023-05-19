Call for steps to regulate madrasas

May 19, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Non-Religious Citizens (NRC), India, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded for promoting scientific temper and rational thinking among citizens, has called for regulating the functioning of madrasas and verifying whether the teachers engaged had criminal antecedents.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, NRC president Arif Hussain Theruvath said the functioning of madrasas should be made online to avert potential sexual abuse of students.

Residential system in madrasas for children aged below 18 years should be banned. Women teachers should be appointed in madrasas for children aged below 18 years.

CCTVs should be installed in all madrasas, and live streaming should also be arranged for parents to view their children. Madrasas should not be allowed to function after 6 p.m. Government authorities should examine all madrasas at least once a month. Toll free number and complaint box should be installed.

Mr. Theruvath said all madrasas found not complying with rules and functioning without proper registration should be closed down. Teachers booked for criminal offences should not be allowed to continue to work at madrasas.