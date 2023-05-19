HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for steps to regulate madrasas

Their functioning should be made online to avert potential sexual abuse; residential system for children aged below 18 years should be banned; women teachers should be appointed, says Non-Religious Citizens, an NGO

May 19, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Non-Religious Citizens (NRC), India, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded for promoting scientific temper and rational thinking among citizens, has called for regulating the functioning of madrasas and verifying whether the teachers engaged had criminal antecedents.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, NRC president Arif Hussain Theruvath said the functioning of madrasas should be made online to avert potential sexual abuse of students.

Residential system in madrasas for children aged below 18 years should be banned. Women teachers should be appointed in madrasas for children aged below 18 years.

CCTVs should be installed in all madrasas, and live streaming should also be arranged for parents to view their children. Madrasas should not be allowed to function after 6 p.m. Government authorities should examine all madrasas at least once a month. Toll free number and complaint box should be installed.

Mr. Theruvath said all madrasas found not complying with rules and functioning without proper registration should be closed down. Teachers booked for criminal offences should not be allowed to continue to work at madrasas.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.