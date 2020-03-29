Call for steps to ensure food, safe stay for migrant workers

The government’s decision to entrust the responsibility of feeding migrant workers stranded in the State, owing to the lockdown, with their employers or owners of buildings where they stay has drawn flak from a few quarters. A memorandum sent to the Chief Minister signed by prominent personalities like K. Sachidanandan, K. Venu, and Sara Joseph called for practical arrangements to ensure food and safe accommodation for migrant workers. It demanded that the Revenue Department in association with the local bodies concerned ensure supply of food to migrant workers.

A notice issued by a panchayat in the Perumbavoor region, one of the most migrant-intense areas in the State, and accessed by The Hindu put the onus of feeding migrant workers either on employers or building owners. When contacted, the panchayat secretary concerned said the notice was issued on the direction of the District Collector. In fact, when migrants in a ward in the panchayat complained of not receiving food on Saturday, the panchayat and police authorities intervened, ensuring that the building owner made the necessary provisions available.

“There are around 25 lakh migrant workers in the State, and entrusting the supply of food to them with employers and building owners alone may not be practical. For instance, many rent out small shelters to migrants to supplement their income, and they may not be in a position to buy food for their tenants. Also, they now run the risk of facing police cases on that account,” said George Mathew, secretary, of Progressive Workers’ Organisation, which works for the welfare of migrants.

The memorandum pointed out that the task of identifying migrant labour-intense areas and timely supply of food must be entrusted with ward members and local body officials. The services of Kudumbashree members and workers under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme may also be availed for the purpose. The process should be monitored by the District Collector, labour officers, and health inspectors.