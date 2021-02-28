Call for steadying employment sector

KOCHI

28 February 2021 01:40 IST

A State-level convention of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) will be held in Ernakulam on Monday to urge the Centre to steady up the troubled employment sector in the country.

CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem will inaugurate the convention which will demand formulation of policies to create permanent jobs, regularisation of contract, casual labourers and those working on a voluntary basis in the welfare and educational sectors. The convention will also urge the Centre to fill vacancies in various Central departments and public sector undertakings and to appoint candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

A slew of demands, including strict compliance with ensuring legally allowed reservation in jobs, prevention of child labour, strengthening of welfare-education sectors by infusing funds and bettering infrastructure and withdrawal of voluntary retirement scheme prior to superannuation are being raised by the organisers of the convention.

