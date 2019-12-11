Call for speedy trial in rape cases

The inordinate delay in dispensing justice for rape victims has led to the public support for the encounter killings of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape case, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, who likened the killings to Taliban model of justice.

Interacting with a group of college students in Kochi as part of the meet-the-leader programme organised by the K.V. Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust on Tuesday, Mr. Yechuri said the delay in providing justice could not be a defence for such killings, and that encounter killings were unacceptable. The rule of law has to be upheld in every case, he added.

Undue delay

In some instances, cases related to offences against women drag on for decades. There must be a sense of desperation among people over delayed justice, which took the form of support for encounter killings, he said.

Referring to a recent statement by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde that justice could not take the form of revenge, the CPI(M) leader urged the higher judiciary to fast-track cases involving offences against women. Justice shall not be delayed to victims. Over the past five years, khap panchayats have emerged in large numbers in the country, he said.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed in the Lok Sabha the other day, Mr. Yechuri said it was an attempt to isolate a section of society from earning citizenship, and that the Bill went against the essential principles and provisions of the Constitution. The CPI(M) will oppose it, he said.

On a question on the slapping of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on two students in Kozhikode, Mr. Yechuri said since it was Central legislation, the State government had no option but to implement it. In Sabarimala, the party and the State government are for implementing the Supreme Court verdict. The apex court had recently held that no final order had been pronounced on the issue as the matter had been referred to a larger bench.

