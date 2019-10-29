Call for speedy technology transfer to eradicate poverty

African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) secretary general Manoj Nardeo Singh has said that large-scale and speedy transfer of technology is needed to achieve the organisation’s goal of sustainable eradication of poverty and hunger by 2030.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a 15-day workshop and training programme on fisheries and aquaculture organised at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute here on Tuesday, he called for scaling up and speedy transfer of technology to achieve the development goal. AARDO collaborated with 32 centres of excellence in the member-countries in various areas, he said.

Mr. Singh said India had forged ahead on research and development in areas like fisheries. These technologies are appropriate for countries in Africa and Asia. India has been a founding member of AARDO and forthcoming in sharing technology with other countries, he said.

Delegates from 15 countries from Asia and Africa participated in the programme, familiarising themselves with the research and development activities under organisations like CMFRI and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology. The programme included extensive travel through the coastal areas of the country.

Founded in 1962, AARDO has been promoting trade between the member-countries. Besides holding training programmes in agriculture, technology for rural areas, fisheries, and housing, it also promotes policy dialogues. The inter-govermental organisation is a non-profit entity and its efforts directly benefits 2.4 billion people in 30 African and Asian countries.