Call for shift in approach to mental health

January 22, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The intricate relationship between the mind and body underscores the importance of recognising psychiatric ailments on par with physical diseases, Laxmikant Rathi, the newly elected president of Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), has said. He was addressing a press meet during the ongoing annual conference of the IPS in Kochi. The meeting was being attended by more than 3,200 delegates, said a press release here.

“As the president of the Indian Psychiatric Society, it is imperative to convey a crucial message - psychiatry extends beyond the realm of madness,” he said. Emphasizing the critical role of mental health in maintaining overall well-being, Dr. Rathi said a significant proportion, ranging from 80% to 90%, of psychiatric illnesses comprised common conditions such as anxiety, depression, and psychosomatic disorders.

Stress has evolved into an inescapable companion in contemporary society, touching the lives of individuals across different spectrums. “We see ‘pressure cooker life’ everywhere. Successful individuals often grapple with the stress of maintaining their achievements, while those striving for success bear the weight of aspirations. Broken relationships, job-related challenges and familial discord introduce additional layers of stress,” he added.

IPS general secretary Arabinda Brahma and vice chairman Sudarsan K. attended the press meet.

