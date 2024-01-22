GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for shift in approach to mental health

January 22, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The intricate relationship between the mind and body underscores the importance of recognising psychiatric ailments on par with physical diseases, Laxmikant Rathi, the newly elected president of Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), has said. He was addressing a press meet during the ongoing annual conference of the IPS in Kochi. The meeting was being attended by more than 3,200 delegates, said a press release here.

“As the president of the Indian Psychiatric Society, it is imperative to convey a crucial message - psychiatry extends beyond the realm of madness,” he said. Emphasizing the critical role of mental health in maintaining overall well-being, Dr. Rathi said a significant proportion, ranging from 80% to 90%, of psychiatric illnesses comprised common conditions such as anxiety, depression, and psychosomatic disorders.

Stress has evolved into an inescapable companion in contemporary society, touching the lives of individuals across different spectrums. “We see ‘pressure cooker life’ everywhere. Successful individuals often grapple with the stress of maintaining their achievements, while those striving for success bear the weight of aspirations. Broken relationships, job-related challenges and familial discord introduce additional layers of stress,” he added.

IPS general secretary Arabinda Brahma and vice chairman Sudarsan K. attended the press meet.

Related Topics

mental illness

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.