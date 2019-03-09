Call for ‘reasonable’ petroleum pricing

India should strive for “a reasonable petroleum pricing”, which will incentivise both consumers and investors, said B. Ashok, managing director, Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals. He was delivering the inaugural lecture at the 38th annual national management convention of the Kerala Management Association (KMA) here on Thursday.

“Low oil prices mean low investments, especially in the high-risk upstream sector. Underinvestment in the industry due to low prices has long-term supply impact, while high prices impact,” he said. The KMA convention revolves around key themes like learning for going global, moving Indians into the global scenario, and India as part of the World Order.