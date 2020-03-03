Call for radical changes in waste management system

The waste management system in the State, including in Kochi city, requires a radical change, according to a report prepared by the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“What is required is a holistic, integrated and co-ordinated effort to implement the various provisions of environmental legislation from the grassroots level. The stakeholders should consider reduction as the primary object of waste management,” it said.

The ban imposed by the State government on single-use plastics recently is a welcome change. However, it is the responsibility of the local bodies to see that the same is implemented in letter and spirit.

The committee said awareness programmes for the benefit of waste generators can be undertaken with the assistance of bodies such as District Legal Service Authority, Suchitwa Mission as well as Haritha Kerala Mission.

It might help reduce waste generation in the long run, the committee said.

The treatment of biodegradable waste at source can be promoted under the supervision and guidance of the bodies aforesaid. There should be proper records regarding the quantity of waste treated at source and its final disposal.

Unauthorised disposal methods, under the pretext of treating wastes at source, have to be prohibited.

Door-to-door collection of waste which cannot be treated at source has to be improved to avoid unacceptable disposal methods. Proper segregation of waste should happen at source and the waste reaching the treatment yard should be segregated.