Call for lawful intervention for senior citizens’ well-being

Women’s panel chief suggests ward-level Jagratha Samitis

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi has called for lawful intervention for the well-being of the aged.

She was speaking after receiving complaints on the first day of the Women’s Commission Adalat at the district panchayat hall here on Monday.

Ms. Satheedevi lamented that despite the Kerala Senior Citizens (Maintenance, Care, Protection, Welfare and Creative Involvement) Act being prevalent, aged women are being forced to approach the Commission. Many of them are bed-ridden and hence unable to appear before the Commission.

She called for the setting up of ward-level Jagratha Samitis for the protection of senior citizens. The Samitis should be able to address complaints and ensure legal assistance to the elderly.

On the first day, the Adalat received 107 complaints, out of which, 46 were resolved. The police were asked to probe and submit reports on eight complaints. Another 53 complaints were set apart for consideration at the next Adalat.

Most complaints pertained to women being neglected and abandoned by their children. There were also complaints regarding disputes among children over who should take care of their aged mothers.

Commission member Shiji Sivaji and director Shaji Sugunan were among those who attended the Adalat.