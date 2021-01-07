Call for land acquisition for Seaport-Airport Road

Kochi

07 January 2021 02:06 IST

District Collector S. Suhas has recommended speedy acquisition of land for the Seaport-Airport Road. The proposal was made at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting, said a communication here.

The Collector said speedy action should be taken for land acquisition for the Alunkalkadavu bridge in Nedumbassery panchayat.

The meeting also discussed issues pertaining to a few title deeds of those living in Edappally North and South villages. The district administration has decided to appeal to the railway authorities in this regard.

One of the suggestions that came up at the meeting was the speeding up of the land acquisition process for the M.G. Road-Pullepady segment of the Thammanam-Pullepady stretch.

The meeting also decided to hold discussions with the Department of Forest on wild elephant attacks in Mookkannoor panchayat.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said the panchayat was ready to build rest rooms under the Take a Break programme along M.C. Road.

District Planning Officer Litty Mathew said a survey would be launched to make an account of the achievements of the district between 2015 and 2020. Anwar Saddat, MLA, was present.