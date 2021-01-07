Call for land acquisition for Seaport-Airport Road

District Collector S. Suhas has recommended speedy acquisition of land for the Seaport-Airport Road. The proposal was made at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting, said a communication here.
The Collector said speedy action should be taken for land acquisition for the Alunkalkadavu bridge in Nedumbassery panchayat.
The meeting also discussed issues pertaining to a few title deeds of those living in Edappally North and South villages. The district administration has decided to appeal to the railway authorities in this regard.
One of the suggestions that came up at the meeting was the speeding up of the land acquisition process for the M.G. Road-Pullepady segment of the Thammanam-Pullepady stretch.
The meeting also decided to hold discussions with the Department of Forest on wild elephant attacks in Mookkannoor panchayat.
District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said the panchayat was ready to build rest rooms under the Take a Break programme along M.C. Road.
District Planning Officer Litty Mathew said a survey would be launched to make an account of the achievements of the district between 2015 and 2020. Anwar Saddat, MLA, was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath