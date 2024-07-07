ADVERTISEMENT

Call for joint action to control zoonotic diseases in Ernakulam

Published - July 07, 2024 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan has called for joint efforts by all departments to contain zoonotic diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the World Zoonosis Day observance organised jointly by the Indian Veterinary Association, Health department, Animal Welfare department, Education department, and the Ernakualam district panchayat.

Indian Veterinary Association State president Usharani N. presided over the function, and State general secretary K. Jayaraj welcomed the gathering.

Speakers at the programme felt that a separate veterinary wing should be established to combat zoonotic diseases. They also called for a ban on distribution of veterinary antibiotics without doctor’s prescription.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / animal / health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US