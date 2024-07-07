GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call for joint action to control zoonotic diseases in Ernakulam

Published - July 07, 2024 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan has called for joint efforts by all departments to contain zoonotic diseases.

He was speaking at the World Zoonosis Day observance organised jointly by the Indian Veterinary Association, Health department, Animal Welfare department, Education department, and the Ernakualam district panchayat.

Indian Veterinary Association State president Usharani N. presided over the function, and State general secretary K. Jayaraj welcomed the gathering.

Speakers at the programme felt that a separate veterinary wing should be established to combat zoonotic diseases. They also called for a ban on distribution of veterinary antibiotics without doctor’s prescription.

