Call for investment in mariculture ventures

Eminent scientists, policy makers, research managers, academicians, industrialists, bankers and administrators, who met at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Saturday to mark 37 years of mariculture (the cultivation or breeding of fish and other marine organisms in an enclosed section of the ocean). An research, education and development, urged industrialists to invest money in mariculture in order to help increase the fish production in the country.

Referring to the present crisis in capture fishery, J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), urged industrialists in the sector to come forward and concentrate on mariculture, apart from taking up entrepreneurial initiatives in shrimp farming.

An official release issued here said that experts from the mariculture research, industry and banking sectors spoke at the meet which was organised as part of the ongoing year-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the CMFRI. Industrial advisory bodies with scientists and industrialists were required to accelerate mariculture entrepreneurship in India. A consortium of experts from the research, industry, banking fields was mooted in this context. The meet demanded that PG and Ph.D programmes in mariculture be restarted in the country.

P. Surendran, an industrialist, said mariculture was an emerging sector for entrepreneurs.