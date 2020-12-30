Call for insurance scheme to compensate fishers’ loss

Parametric insurance scheme should be implemented in marine fisheries to compensate the loss suffered by fishermen following weather alerts, according to Muralee Thummarukudy, Operations Manager, Crisis Management Branch of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
The increasing trend of cyclones lately has a cascading effect on the livelihood of fishers, he said. Ensuring a parametric insurance scheme would make fishermen fully cooperative to such alerts banning fishing, he added. Dr. Thummarukudy was speaking at a webinar organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). He said climate change and extreme weather conditions would cause more calamities in the marine fisheries sector in future.
Subjects on disaster management and safety measures should be included in school syllabus to contain the adversities and accidents by bad practices. “A large number of people lose their lives in road accidents and drowning in Kerala. This could be controlled to a greater extent by inculcating proper safety culture among the public,” he said.
“Disasters could be predicted by analysing a previous tragedy with its geography and time periods. Taking precautions by assessing these possibilities of a calamity is the best available option to reduce the risk of natural disasters,” he said.
Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he hoped that a normal life without mask would be possible by September next year.
