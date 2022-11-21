Call for evidence-based policies targeting unequal wages, gender discrimination at GAF8 session

November 21, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The formal sessions of the Eighth Global Conference on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8), which was officially inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday, started with the keynote address being delivered by V. Kripa, member secretary of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority.

Dr. Kripa, a veteran fisheries scientist, underscored the importance of gender justice for sustainable aquaculture. Gender equality is a primary goal in all areas of social and economic development, and its importance cannot be overstated for an area like fisheries on which depends millions of livelihoods, she said.

She added that it was important to adopt a gender lens alongside collection of data. Despite their significant role, women are mostly engaged in the informal, least paid, least stable and least skilled segments of the work force. They often face gender-based constraints that prevent them from fully exploring and benefiting from their roles in the sector.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), fisheries and aquaculture production, consumption, and trade are expected to increase to 202 million tonnes by 2030, though on a slower pace, Dr. Kripa said. She expressed the view that the lack of quantitative knowledge on women mirrored the existing issues and affected achievement of gender equality. She called for evidence-based policies targeting unequal wages, health risks, and gender-based discrimination at workplaces.

Women are not given proper representation, and no recognition at the policy level despite the high female employment. Fifteen per cent of women are permanent workers, while 34% have unspecified status and 27% are part-timers in the sector.

The unaccounted pre-harvest ancillary activities in which women are engaged, often in aquaculture, include pond maintenance, daily feeding, cage-net mending, nursery preparation, and stocking and maintenance of records.