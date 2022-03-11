Call for ensuring enabling factors beyond new POCSO courts for children’s safety

₹8.50 crore to set up 28 new fast-track special courts

₹8.50 crore to set up 28 new fast-track special courts

The Budget proposal of ₹8.50 crore to set up 28 new fast-track special courts for the disposal of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been widely appreciated by stakeholders though they have called for other enabling factors alongside.

The new courts proposed to be set up in the forthcoming financial year will take the number of such courts to 56.

“It will definitely help speed up trial of cases involving children. On an average 25 fresh applications for bail come up before the court every week indicating the surge in POCSO cases,” said P.A. Bindu, special public prosecutor at the Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children in Ernakulam.

Socio-legal awareness

She, however, said that setting up new courts alone would not help ensure children’s safety. Socio-legal awareness campaigns targeting teenagers, especially boys who have no clue about responsible behaviour while being in affairs, should be carried out continuously.

However, a section of the stakeholders say that more courts need not necessarily be helpful. Notwithstanding the principle that child victims should not be made to travel long distance in pursuit of justice, they may rather choose to avoid courts in their neighbourhood not to draw attention to their victimhood.

“Speedy trial is imperative considering how survivors are made to wait for years for the logical conclusion of their cases. In 60-70% of POCSO cases, the perpetrators are either members of the family or relatives, which means that the survivors will have to be put in institutional care for their safety during the course of the case. So, in pursuit of justice, they are made to lead a life akin to imprisonment,” said Bitty Joseph, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ernakulam.

Adequate staff

She also called for adequate staff as the present skeleton staff leave the CWC stretched. Though it has powers equivalent to that of a First Class Judicial Magistrate court while discharging duties, human resource allocated to the two hardly match. “Despite the judicial powers bestowed on the CWC, we do not enjoy protection from undue criticism unlike the courts. Even our correct decisions are being publicly criticised without even hearing our version,” Ms. Joseph said.