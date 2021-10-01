Call for emotional support mechanism for transgender community

Stress laid on creating awareness within the group about handling complexities of relationships

The alleged suicide by two transwomen in Ernakulam in a little over two months has brought into focus the absence of a mechanism for emotional support for a vulnerable community.

Anannyah Kumari Alex, 28, Kerala’s first transwoman jockey, was found hanging in her apartment at Edappally on July 20. Two days later, her partner Jiju Raj was found dead in similar circumstances at his friend’s home.

Sradha, 22, was the latest to be found hanging in a rented apartment at Ponekkara near Elamakkara in the early hours of September 29.

Though Anannyah’s death was initially attributed to complexities of a botched-up sex reassignment surgery, even a section of the community feels it was probably relationship-related.

“The absence of support from a family is indeed an issue for the community members. Also, their relationships are marked by confusion and complexities, making it even more difficult for them to cope with their highs and lows. Besides, relationships of transpeople are scoffed at by an insensitive society. We come across reports of suicides for even failure in exams, whereas young transpeople face much graver challenges,” said Sheethal Shyam, a member of the Transgender Justice Board.

Surya Ishaan, another member of the board, observed that there was failure on the part of the government in making available proper counselling and hormone therapy for the community. “The absence of community-based organisations also means that the community members in distress do not have a space to approach, in which case they would have managed to better cope with their problems,” said Surya.

Sruthy Sithara, a transwoman and actor, said there was a need for awareness within the community about handling the complexities of relationships.

Psychiatrist C.J. John said it was high time a helpline was put into place for the community for sustained emotional support going beyond immediate crises.

“Being a marginalised community, they are more vulnerable to emotional distresses like depression and anxiety and find it harder to cope with estranged relations,” he added.