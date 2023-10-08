HamberMenu
Call for better infrastructure facilities for judicial officers

October 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice A.J. Desai inaugurating the annual general body meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association in Kochi on Sunday.

Chief Justice A.J. Desai inaugurating the annual general body meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala Judicial Officers Association has called for improving infrastructure facilities for judicial officers including the setting up of climate-friendly chambers.

The infrastructure facilities available for the officers are poor when compared to other departments. Many offices are in a bad shape. A large number of official vehicles provided to judicial officers have become old. A few chief judicial magistrates, who are not provided with official cars, are forced to use their personal vehicles for official use and that too without being paid the conveyance allowance, the meeting pointed out.

In his inaugural address, Chief Justice A.J. Desaisaid he would directly interact with judicial officers of all districts to understand the issues they faced and to speed up dispensation of justice. Nearly 48% of judicial officers in the State are women, which is the highest in the country, he said.

Association president N. Seshadrinathan presided. Justice Muhammed Mustaque spoke.

