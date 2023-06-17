Call for appointment of Papal delegate a cause for optimism, says laity group

June 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Laity group Alamaya Munnettam has said that it is a cause for optimism that the Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church is keen to see a Papal delegate hear what the laity and priests of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly have to say.

A circular issued at the end of the meeting of bishops on Friday said that the Synod had requested Rome to appoint a Papal delegate to look into issues confronting the archdiocese and to entrust the delegate with the task of hearing what the lay people and priests had to say.

A statement issued by Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesperson for the laity group, claimed that the laity and priests in the archdiocese had underlined the desire for a Papal delegate or an archbishop with independent charge to look into various issues ever since details of a series of controversial land deals by Cardinal George Alencherry came to light. Representations to this effect have been made over the past five years before competent authorities and forums. It is welcome that the Synod has now felt it right to present the request on its own.

At the same time, the laity group warned that any attempt to impose a decision either by a new archbishop or a Papal delegate would be resisted by the laity and priests.

The group expressed its desire that the principal church of the archdiocese, St. Mary’s Basilica, need not be opened after 203 days of closure for celebrating the unified, Synodal Mass.

The statement also alleged that the Synod of bishops had sabotaged the mission of Archbishop Antony Kariyil, who was appointed as Metropolitan Vicar with independent charge three years ago. Archbishop Kariyil had listened to the laity and priests of the archdiocese, and their views were conveyed to Rome. However, he was hounded out by the Synod, alleged the laity, which also welcomed the assurance by the ‘Chaldean lobby’ not to divide the archdiocese.