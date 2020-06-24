Call for a system to streamline parking

KOCHI

24 June 2020

Kochi urgently needs to evolve a system to streamline parking. Earmarking of dedicated parking lots for two and four-wheelers would help make optimal use of parking space, said B.G. Sreedevi, former director of National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

“The city also needs ample number of tech-based parking solutions and easily-accessible multi-tier parking lots, to ensure that roads are set apart for moving vehicles. Public-private partnerships will be of considerable help in this regard. The government must regulate parking fee. While becoming a source of revenue for civic agencies and private operators, the fee will in turn act like a congestion fee and dissuade motorists from venturing into the city unnecessarily,” added Ms. Sreedevi.

