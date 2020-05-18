Kochi

Calicut varsity V-C: search panel holds interview

The search panel to choose a new Vice-Chancellor for Calicut University is reported to have held an interaction with short-listed candidates in the State capital on Monday.

Sources told The Hindu that two of them had come there and some others had attended the process through video conference. Among the three panel members, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairperson V.K. Ramachandran were present and M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, attended the session through video conference. The panel is expected to submit a list of either three or five persons to the office of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, to take a final call on it.

The short-listed candidates include C.T. Aravind Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, K.M. Seethi, Professor, School of International Relations and Politics, and Suresh Mathew, School of Chemical Sciences (all from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam), M.V. Narayanan, Fellow, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, C.A. Jayaprakash, principal scientist, Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, and K. Girish Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Applied Chemistry, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Calicut University has not had a full-time Vice-Chancellor since November last and V. Anil Kumar, VC, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, has been holding additional charge. The search panel could not pick a candidate earlier and its tenure expired even though its tenure was extended. It was reconstituted again and the research process began afresh this year.

