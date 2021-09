KOCHI

13 September 2021 22:10 IST

Home-made cakes can be displayed and sold at Kochi Metro stations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 18.

The cake maker will have free access to the (chosen) metro stations. Registrations must be done before 5 p.m. on September 16. The registration form is available in the KMRL website and in its social media platforms, says a release.

