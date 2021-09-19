Cake fest at Kochi metro stations draws crowds

Enthused by the response to a cake fest held at six Kochi metro stations on Saturday, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will host a mehandi/tattoo festival at its stations in the coming week, metro sources said.

Over 90 home-made cake bakers participated in the fest, displaying a wide array of cakes of different sizes and shapes. A miniature cake built in the shape and texture of a metro train was the cynosure of all eyes. The other variants included red velvet, chocolate, banana, honey coffee, tender coconut, strawberry and Irish cakes. A three-day cake fest has been planned during Christmas, they added.

The fest was hosted at Aluva, Edappally, Palarivattom, Maharaja’s Ground, Vyttila and Pettah stations. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera was among those who visited the stalls of the fest.