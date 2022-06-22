Cage fish culture launched in CIAL golf course lakes

Tilapia, pearl spot, and sea bass to be grown in cages initially

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched cage fish culture in lakes near its popular golf course on an experimental basis. The project was launched with the support of the Marine Products Export Development Agency (MPEDA) and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture, Chennai, said a communication from CIAL on Wednesday.

Cage aquaculture has several ecological advantages, and research has been taking place in the field over the last few years, the release said. Cage aquaculture is helpful in reducing carbon footprint in fish culture, it added.

The CIAL golf course is spread over 130 acres, and there are seven lakes spread over 16 acres. The selection of fingerlings, training for the upkeep of fishes, and checks on diseases will be aided by both MPEDA and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre. Fingerlings from MPEDA’s seed production centre will be sourced, and initially, tilapia, pearl spot, and sea bass will be grown in the cages.

CIAL has initiated steps to use its land both for solar energy production and vegetable cultivation as part of efforts towards sustainable development. Besides providing quality fish from the lakes, the CIAL Golf Club will be able to generate sustainable income, the communication said.

Waste water from the airport is treated and is being utilised to maintain 12 of the lakes and reservoirs. CIAL has also been able to produce 90 tonnes of vegetables from its solar fields last year.

CIAL has produced over 25 crore units of power from its solar farm, making it the largest generator of energy in the State after the Kerala Electricity Board Limited. The airport, which is fully run on solar power, also commissioned a hydro-electric station at Arippara recently.