Cadaveric meniscus transplant performed at private hospital

September 26, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Orthopaedic department at VPS Lakeshore Hospital here successfully performed a cadaveric meniscus transplant on a 25-year-old male patient.

The family of Jinu Joseph, a native of Changanassery, was able to procure a human meniscus, and the surgery was done on June 20 by Dr. Jacob Varughese, senior consultant and director of orthopaedics, according to a release.

The decision to use a human meniscus for the young patient was made in view of concerns about the longevity of artificial alternatives. Patients with meniscus injuries are at risk of developing cartilage damage, which can progress to knee osteoarthritis, leading to persistent pain, it said.

