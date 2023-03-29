HamberMenu
Cabinet nod for revised estimate for Kochi metro second phase

March 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for the revised estimate of ₹1,957.05 crore for the 11.2-km Kochi metro extension from Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to Kakkanad. It is expected that preparatory work, including land acquisition, will now gain momentum.

The delay in acquiring land and incidental costs had escalated the project cost. In January, the government had handed over ₹102 crore, which was long overdue, to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for land acquisition along the Chembumukku-Kunnumpuram stretch of Civil Lane Road. It had given administrative sanction for ₹189 crore for preparatory work for the proposed extension to Infopark way back in 2016.

The Union government had approved the second phase of the Kochi metro in September 2022. As per the funding plan, the Centre and State governments will provide 274.90 crore each as equity in the project. It will have a 16.23% contribution through this fund infusion. The Centre and the State will provide ₹63.85 crore each (3.77%) as subordinate debt of Central taxes for the Phase-II work. Loan from bilateral/multilateral agencies forms ₹1,016.24 crore (60%). The total cost excluding land, resettlement, and rehabilitation and public-private partnership (PPP) component will come to ₹1,693.74 crore.

