Cabinet nod for commercial-cum-residential complex at Marine Drive

January 24, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Cabinet has given the go-ahead for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), the premier housing agency in the State, and National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited, a leading Union public sector company in the construction sector, for constructing a mammoth commercial-cum-residential complex at Marine Drive.

The project, expected to cost around ₹3,000 crore, will comprise housing and commercial complexes as well as eco-friendly parks and other amenities on 17.9 acres owned by the KSHB. Work on the project is expected to begin by June.

The project has been hanging fire for over a decade now, and it will come as a great incentive to the KSHB, which is now straddled with serious shortage of money despite the agency being the leading house construction entity in the State having successfully implemented mass housing programmes for the government.

The board hopes to have a new lease of life with the mega project getting the green signal from the government. The KSHB was established in 1971 as a continuation of the Thiruvananthapuram Urban Reform Trust established in 1961 in line with the national policy and vision. The Kerala State Housing Board Act, 1971, was formulated to satisfactorily meet the housing needs of people belonging to various income groups and is still recognised as the leading house building agency in the State.

The project comprises 28-storey residential and commercial complexes in Zone 1 and 31 storeys of residential complexes in Zone 2. An international convention centre and a five-star hotel too will be part of the complex. The complex will be manned by state-of-the-art IT-centric security systems.

Of the 17.9 acres available, Zone 1 will have a total area of 3.16 acres with 2,50,000 sq.ft. of commercial and office space. An area of 1,62,000 sq.ft. will be set aside for commercial car parking, and 3,65,000 sq.ft. of space will have residential complex, while 63,000 sq.ft. will be for residential car parking.

In Zone 2, the total acreage is 14.74. Residential complex will cover 27,00,000 sq.ft. of space. Residential car parking will take up 6,50,000 sq.ft. of space. There will be an international convention centre and a hotel, which will take up 78,000 sq.ft. of space with a car parking facility of 34,000 sq.ft. of space.