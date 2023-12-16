ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet likely to decide on compensation for Cusat stampede victims’ kin soon

December 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet is likely to take a decision soon on compensation for the families of the four victims, including three students, of the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) open-air auditorium on November 25.

The varsity authorities said the district administration had initiated necessary procedures for disbursing compensation. They did not specify the compensation amount as the Cabinet would take a call on it.

The varsity had agreed to bear the medical expenses of the injured in the stampede. The expenses at the two private hospitals and the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, will be remitted by the varsity. A portion of the payment has already been released, they said.

Syndicate panel report

Meanwhile, the three-member Syndicate panel, which is probing the incident, is expected to submit its report on December 21. It was expected to submit the report to the Vice-Chancellor last week. However, it was in a fix after the Kerala High Court observed that students need not be blamed for the tragedy.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who considered a writ petition seeking judicial inquiry into the incident on December 5, had underscored the importance of avoiding putting the blame on students for the incident. According to the authorities, the court had clarified that its observation should not be a deterrent to submitting the report.

