GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet likely to decide on compensation for Cusat stampede victims’ kin soon

December 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet is likely to take a decision soon on compensation for the families of the four victims, including three students, of the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) open-air auditorium on November 25.

The varsity authorities said the district administration had initiated necessary procedures for disbursing compensation. They did not specify the compensation amount as the Cabinet would take a call on it.

The varsity had agreed to bear the medical expenses of the injured in the stampede. The expenses at the two private hospitals and the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, will be remitted by the varsity. A portion of the payment has already been released, they said.

Syndicate panel report

Meanwhile, the three-member Syndicate panel, which is probing the incident, is expected to submit its report on December 21. It was expected to submit the report to the Vice-Chancellor last week. However, it was in a fix after the Kerala High Court observed that students need not be blamed for the tragedy.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who considered a writ petition seeking judicial inquiry into the incident on December 5, had underscored the importance of avoiding putting the blame on students for the incident. According to the authorities, the court had clarified that its observation should not be a deterrent to submitting the report.

Related Topics

Kochi / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.