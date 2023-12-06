Cabinet approval must for pardoning of convicts in Kerala

December 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

KOCHI

The approval of the Council of Ministers would become mandatory for pardoning convicts and suspending, remitting or commuting the sentence awarded to them in Kerala.

The State Cabinet, which met on Wednesday, has decided to seek the consent of the Governor to bring amendments to the Second Schedule of the Rules of Business of Kerala Government making the clearance of the Council of Ministers mandatory for pardoning a convict and suspending, remitting or commuting the sentence awarded to convicts.

Currently, the Minister holding charge of the Home department can single-handedly forward to the Governor for approval, the recommendation for the pardon, remission and commutation of the sentence given to prisoners on special occasions or on consideration of their age, health conditions and other factors.

The Home Minister can forward the recommendations for the approval of the Governor on the basis of a report filed by a high-level committee consisting of the State Home and Law Secretaries and the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services.

The proposed amendments will not take away the Governor’s discretionary powers either to reject the recommendations or to ask the State government to reconsider them. The Governor can reject the list even when the recommendations are repeated by the government.

The Governor, who is not bound by the recommendation of the State Cabinet in this case, can act independently, pointed out legal experts.

Some of the earlier recommendations of the Chief Ministers and the Home Ministers for the pardon of prisoners and remission and commutation of the sentences had run into controversies. Allegations of political favouritism had marred such recommendations in the State.

However, the proposed amendments would make the recommendations a collective decision of the Council of Ministers and deny the Home Minister the unbridled freedom to make such proposals. The proposed amendments are being considered in the light of some recent decisions from the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court, legal sources said.

