Cabin crew trainees allege raw deal

Airline management accused of discontinuing training

Even as Air India Express Employees Union organised a dharna in front of the Air India Express Headquarters on Tuesday, protesting against the alleged reduction in the period of employment contract of cabin crew from five years to a year, and an enquiry into the alleged ‘recruitment scam’, 23 trainee cabin crew of the batch of 49 of the airline are up in arms against what they termed as the management discontinuing their training from April this year and not considering them for employment.

“We had spent around ₹5 lakh as fees and other expenses for the three-month course held by the airline, in early 2020. Only the examination conducted by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and FAM flight (wherein the trainees undergo viva) are pending. This would have got over but for the pandemic. Nine months later, we got a message that the batch will be discontinued. In the process, we lost two years, during which time we could not join any other job due to a pre-condition that was specified while we joined the course,” said one among the trainees, on the condition of anonymity.

Most of the trainees joined the course after completing their postgraduation, engineering or other similar professional courses, which are beyond the basic educational qualification that has been specified. At least a few of them have crossed the age of 27, the age limit to join as cabin crew, due to the pandemic. “We are willing to attend the DGCA exam and the FAM flight. The last time we got a communication was in September, directing us to report to Mumbai. It was withdrawn within a few days. The management is unwilling to lend a ear to hear our grievances,” said yet another trainee.

As a last resort, the trainees submitted a ‘mercy petition’ to the management, stating how they were on the verge of completing their training and signing the contract with the company, when the pandemic played spoilsport. “Furthermore, we waited for more than a year, adhering with the terms and conditions of the offer letter, since the management assured that our training will resume once things were back to normal. This has not been adhered to, with the result that many are in debt, while others had left their previous jobs to join the airline,” the petition says.

The trainees cited how the airline is allegedly refusing to recruit them, despite it registering profit during the past fiscal. “We cannot apply in other airlines since the exams too were not held.”

Senior officials of the airline preferred not to respond to the concerns raised by the trainees when The Hindu contacted them.