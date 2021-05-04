Cab driver turns Good Samaritan

Binu makes a living shifting patients between hospitals, labs

Binu U.K., a cab driver from Ponnurunni, takes one too many showers a day though not out of any phobia. For someone now left to make a living transporting the pandemic-infected, that is the minimum he can do to have at least a notion of safety.

Binu, 41, used to run tour packages before the outbreak of COVID-19 left the tourism industry in ruins. Things were beginning to look up and he had even organised a tour to Kullu-Manali and Goa earlier this year when the second wave of the pandemic hit, nipping his nascent hope in the bud.

Then he joined the ranks of cab drivers operating from the Kochi airport but found the returns hardly commensurate with the long hours of waiting, as he often ended up getting short trips. Left with no alternative to make a living, Binu moved his wife and toddler son to her home and started transporting COVID-19 patients between hospitals, labs, and their homes.

“Since I cannot afford PPE [personal protection equipment] kit for every trip, I use other safeguards like masks, shields, gloves, sanitisers, and internal separation of the cab. And then after every trip, I take a shower,” he said. He is now a regular in transporting infected people in the Vyttila Janatha and Ponnurunni divisions of the Kochi Corporation.

“Binu is a very dependable guy who is very caring with the people he transports and charges only nominal fees. His phone number is available with Asha workers in the division,” said Baiju Thottaly, former councillor of Vyttila Janatha.

Sony Joseph, the present councillor, said though he had not been formally engaged, his service often comes in handy.

K.K. Pradeep Kumar, secretary of the Sahakarana Residents’ Association, Ponnurunni, is also appreciative of Binu who, he said, was available on call even during late nights. “He was at hand last Sunday when an aged and childless lottery agent had to be taken for testing after he developed complications following vaccination,” he recalled.

For someone, who has always enjoyed life and frequently travelled with his family, Binu remains upbeat in the face of hardships though he is aware of the potentially serious health hazards. “Life cannot always be a bed of roses. This is a crisis that anyone can face, and it needs to be faced head-on,” he said brimming with optimism.