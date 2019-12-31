CAA: Muslim forums to hold protest on New Year day in Kochi

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani will address a protest meeting of Muslim organisations here on New Year day demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Kerala Muslim Jamaath, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League, MES and MSS will join a host of other Muslim organisations and various jamaat councils and mahal coordination committees for the protest meeting as well as a rally preceding the meeting at Marine Drive in Kochi.

Chairman of the reception committee and former Minister T.H. Mustafa and general convener and MLA V.K. Ebrahim Kunju told reporters here that leaders from all sections of the community would participate in the event. The coordination committee of various organisations participating in the protest programme claimed that CAA targeted a particular community and it violated the spirit of the Constitution. The Union Government’s move had plunged the country into apprehensions, said the leaders. A rally to announce the protest on New Year day would be organised on January 31, which would start from Gandhi Square, near the Aluva head post office, and end at Gandhi statue at Rajendra Maidan in the city.